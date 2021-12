We are less than a week removed from Jackson State shocking the college football world. #1 rated recruit Travis Hunter chose the Tigers over a long standing commitment to Florida State. The talented cornerback is a trailblazer in many respects opting for an HBCU over a list of scholarship offers from college football blue bloods. The move has raised a few eyebrows to say the least. When Coach Deion Sanders was hired, some suggested that the iconic player would land some prospects that Jackson State struggled to recruit in their previous history.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO