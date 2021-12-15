‘We’re still here. The golf course isn’t.’: Local group receives Sierra Club award for work to protect Sheboygan coastal ecosystem

SHEBOYGAN - Nearly a decade ago, a handful of neighbors wanted to spread awareness of the environmental impacts of a nearby development. They became a grassroots group that has almost singlehandedly stalled construction of a golf course on Sheboygan County’s coastline.

This year, the group, Friends of the Black River Forest, has been recognized by the Wisconsin Sierra Club. The Friends and Mary Faydash, president of the group, received the Sierra Club’s Good Citizen Award for their efforts to protect the Black River Forest ecosystem through education and a series of legal challenges.

The Black River Forest ecosystem includes parts of Kohler-Andrae State Park, the Town of Wilson and land owned by Kohler Co. Kohler proposed building a golf course on the land — which is undeveloped — in 2014.

Faydash has been a “role model speaking out for injustices, whether those injustices be against people, animals, wildlife or plants,” read the Sierra Club’s recognition. “The result has been the empowerment of many concerned residents and a significant series of victories in Wisconsin courts.”

FBRF started with neighbors voicing concerns around a kitchen table

Faydash — who has lived near Kohler-Andrae State Park for about 11 years and has been visiting it for nearly 25 — started what would become Friends of the Black River Forest around her kitchen table after Kohler Co. proposed building a tented forest "glamping" experience on company-owned land just north of the park. "Glamping" is luxurious camping, or camping with resort-style amenities.

Many of her neighbors had questions about Kohler’s plan, but no one could get much information from the town board, Faydash said.

Because a lot of neighbors to the park have extensive knowledge of the place, including the history of Native Americans in the area and the forest's unique ecological characteristics, about 16 people met at Faydash's house to discuss how they could better inform the town board about the area.

The group was rebuffed by the town board for about a year, however, and during that time Kohler Co. instead proposed a golf course on its land.

Seeking more information, the Friends requested records from the Town of Wilson and state Department of Natural Resources.

“Some of the DNR documents showed there was a clear pressure to get the wetland permit approved,” Faydash said.

At that point, the group hired an attorney.

Since then, the group has focused on educating people about the Black River Forest, encouraging citizen involvement and challenging Kohler’s proposed development in court.

Wildlife, wetlands, burial sites and more: Why neighbors want to preserve the Black River Forest

FBRF formed out of concern that a rare ecosystem would be destroyed by development, Faydash said.

One of her favorite parts of the forest is that there is always wildlife to see.

“All kinds of birds and fox and deer — it’s a beautiful habitat for wildlife,” she said.

The forest is a migratory bird stopover area and is home to several species of endangered plants and animals.

The site of the proposed course has exceptional habitat quality, good water quality and a low level of invasive species, according to testimony from the DNR staff.

Both the state park and Kohler’s land also have dunes and unique wetlands that have taken thousands of years to form.

“The dunes and wetlands here are globally significant, and they’re protected elsewhere,” Faydash said.

In addition, the presence of Native American burial sites on Kohler's land has drawn concerns about the golf course from tribal historical preservation officers.

Kohler Co. applied to remove the trees on more than half its property and fill about 4 acres of wetlands for its 250-acre proposed golf course. Deforestation, as well as the application of pesticides and fertilizer on the golf course, are likely to have further impacts on wetlands, groundwater and other water sources, according to testimony from DNR staff.

“The impacts to removing what’s here are serious to our air, our land and our water, and to people,” Faydash said.

She has come to see Kohler’s proposed development as a microcosm of what is happening around the world.

“In COP26, one of the things they highlighted was how deforestation contributes to climate change,” she said of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. “This (development) is one event that will contribute to climate change. It’s not just happening over in some other continents. All of these little things started with someone being allowed to devastate the environment without consequences.”

FBRF sees its work as a fight for justice

The Friends’ work to protect the Black River Forest has become a fight for social and environmental justice, Faydash said in her acceptance of the Sierra Club’s award.

“Let’s say someone saves to buy an electric car, or someone buys a whole house water filtration system, or they do their best to recycle and plant trees,” Faydash said. “That is so insignificant when you look at what one developer can do to the environment: removing 50,000 to 70,000 trees, putting huge amounts of toxic emissions into the air, putting toxic chemicals into the creeks and tributaries just north of here. All of that really cancels out the little things that a citizen can do, and we don’t feel that that’s right.

“It isn’t right or just that those with more money are allowed access to decision-making regarding our common resources," she added. "It isn’t just or right that those with political clout can take our land and poison that land, our air and our water. It isn’t right or just that laws written to protect Wisconsin natural resources don’t have to apply to the privileged."

It has been difficult for a small, grassroots group to confront Kohler Co., Faydash said. She noted many believe Kohler has done too much for the state to take a stand against its proposed golf course. She also said Kohler Co. touts itself as a steward of the environment. Kohler Co. preserves the environment in some ways but hurts it in others, she said.

“Here we are in these really serious climate times where no one in her right mind who claims to be an environmental steward would take out a significant part of an ecosystem," Faydash said.

How to support Friends of the Black River Forest

What Faydash is most proud of is that the Black River Forest is still intact today.

“We’re still here. The golf course isn’t,” she said. “We’re not stopping until a decision is made, and even when the decision is made, somebody has to monitor it.”

The future of the golf course proposal will depend on the results of several court cases.

Kohler Co. is seeking to reinstate a wetland permit for the golf course that was overturned by another judge in 2019, a case currently open in the state Court of Appeals. The Friends similarly challenged the DNR's approval of a stormwater permit, a case open in Sheboygan County Circuit Court. The Friends, Kohler and the DNR are also awaiting an opinion from the state Supreme Court on the legality of the DNR's plan to swap land with Kohler.

People can learn more or sign up for the Friends’ newsletter at FriendsBlackRiverForest.org, and donate to FBRF’s Go Fund Me.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.