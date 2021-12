The Churdan Public Library has announced details of several activities taking place this Saturday. The full day of activities begins with an open house at the library from 9-11am. There are 35 items included in this year’s silent auction. Bidding is going on now through the library’s Facebook page through 5pm on Friday. Then on Saturday, only in-person or phone bidding will be allowed until 12:30pm. Winners will then be announced following the Santa drawing that afternoon. Additionally, there is an Ugly Sweater Contest, where 12 ugly Christmas sweaters have been submitted. You can vote for your favorite ugly sweater for $1 per ticket or 6 tickets for $5. Winners of the sweater contest will be announced at noon on Saturday.

CHURDAN, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO