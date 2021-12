With a shrinking staff and budget, rising costs and more challenges looming, Milwaukee County Parks finds itself in an unenviable situation. “We do a good job for the revenue that we do produce, but we need new funding sources so that we can continue to provide green spaces like trails that are free to the public,” said Guy Smith, executive director of Milwaukee County Parks, which oversees 15,300 acres of land and 157 parks. “Obviously, the pandemic was a major struggle for everyone, but what it did really lay bare was that you can’t use bubble gum and string to keep things together.”

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 16 DAYS AGO