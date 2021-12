Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter presented by Parade. In this issue, jobs for former CFL employees and what’s ahead on WTT. Shut down — December weekend trucking bankruptcies are the worst. On Saturday morning my texts and DMs started to blow up with rumors that Central Freight Lines was just about to close shop. I was hit by an unmistakable feeling of deja vu back to when Celadon shut down, which we’d learned about late on a Friday night in December ’19. Like with Celadon, bankruptcies that happen over the weekend are particularly challenging for drivers, who are often under a load and with limited information coming in from their dispatch. With Christmas looming, that meant roughly 2,100 CFL drivers and operations people were now unemployed.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO