ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Danes: Pirates off West Africa suspected of taking hostages

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Pirates are suspected of taking six hostages from a container ship in international waters in the Gulf of Guinea this week, Denmark’s military said.

While sailing off West Africa on an international anti-piracy mission, the Danish navy frigate HDMS Esbern Snare responded Monday to information that a container ship was under attack near Bioko Island off Equatorial Guinea.

The frigate dispatched a Seahawk helicopter, which observed several suspected pirates and hostages boarding a skiff stationed alongside the vessel, the Danish military said Tuesday.

The helicopter crew pursued the skiff as it sailed north and noted that people on the small boat threw objects overboard in an apparent effort to travel faster. However, the aircraft had to stop when it reached the airspace above the national waters of Nigeria, where it is not allowed to operate.

Denmark’s frigate later received a message that several crew members remained on the container ship, including a man with gunshot wounds on his lower leg. He received medical attention, was transferred to the frigate and his condition is stable, the Danish military said.

On Wednesday, Poland’s Foreign Ministry said one of the six abducted crew members on the Tonsberg container ship that is registered in Liberia is a Polish citizen.

Danish military personnel also searched for two more crew members from the container ship who remained missing after the suspected raid. The army provided no details on them.

Earlier this month, sailors from the HDMS Esbern Snare killed four suspected pirates and injured another during an exchange of gunfire off West Africa.

Comments / 0

Related
batonrougenews.net

After 9 years, French troops leaving Africa's Mali

BAMAKO, Mali: French troops are preparing to leave the Republic of Mali following a nine year deployment to bring stability to the distant northern part of the revolt-stricken and poor African nation. The French army's Mali deployment in 2012 was ordered by then-French President Francois Hollande, in a bid to...
MILITARY
arcamax.com

Taking the Kids: Memories of South Africa

Can this be real? From our thatched-roof suite, we were able to watch a bull elephant happily splashing in the river, a lioness and her cubs out for a morning stroll, and hippos and cheetahs. Yes, we feel like we’ve stepped into “The Lion King”. We’re at the vast malaria-free...
LIFESTYLE
Michigan Daily

“Orientalism” and minority groups in West Asia and North Africa

Since 1978, “Orientalism,” by late Palestinian-American academic Edward Said, has served as the basis for many academic courses focused on West Asia and North Africa. Widely considered one of the first works of postcolonial theory, it describes the West’s misperception and misrepresentation of the “Orient” — a term used by Westerners to identify Africa, Asia and their inhabitants in an exoticized and often disparaging way. But despite challenging Western academia and creating positive shifts within it, Said’s work also has major shortcomings that must be recognized, specifically regarding the narratives of indigenous minority groups in West Asia and North Africa.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#West Africa#Danes#Pirates#Ap#Danish#Foreign Ministry#Polish#Hdms
calarts.edu

Slow Show: From CalArts to West Africa

Following its first French edition at Luma Arles and Lafayette Anticipations Paris in 2019, Slow Show, conceived and led by The Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance Dean Dimitri Chamblas, travels for the first time to Africa. The performance takes place as part of the Dialogues de Corps Festival, running from Dec. 6-13 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
THEATER & DANCE
kmyu.tv

Church announces groundbreaking for new temple in West Africa

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a groundbreaking date for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple in West Africa. The groundbreaking ceremony will happen on March 19, 2022. The single-story temple will be built on a 2.9-acre site...
RELIGION
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Poland
Country
Nigeria
Country
Denmark
Place
Africa
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantanews.net

US military shoots down drone approaching its base in Southern Syria

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The US military on Tuesday shot down one of two small drones flying towards the US At Tanf Garrison outpost in the southern Syria, and allegedly posing a threat to the base, media reported on Thursday. According to NBC News, the US military on Tuesday...
MILITARY
Axios

Scoop: U.S. begins denying Afghan immigrants

The Biden administration has begun issuing denials to Afghans seeking to emigrate to the United States through the humanitarian parole process, after a system that typically processes 2,000 applications annually has been flooded with more than 30,000. Why it matters: Afghans face steeper odds and longer processes for escaping to...
IMMIGRATION
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

687K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy