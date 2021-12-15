ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afBow_0dNMViL800
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 17.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $15 price target. Galera Therapeutics shares jumped around 96% on Tuesday after the company announced the primary endpoint met statistical significance in corrected topline efficacy data of Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) rose 16.6% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose 11.5% to $12.55 in pre-market trading after Trump Media & Technology Group announced a partnership with Rumble. Rumble recently announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CFVI.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) rose 9.8% to $6.04 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 19% on Tuesday.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 8.9% to $0.73 in pre-market trading. Inpixon recently said its board has authorized review of strategic alternatives.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) rose 8.4% to $14.63 in pre-market trading after declining 26% on Tuesday.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 8.3% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Uxin reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 353% year-on-year to RMB345.9 million ($53.7 million).
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 8.2% to $4.51 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares dropped around 28% on Tuesday after the company was notified by Novartis that it has chosen to terminate the agreement with Mesoblast prior to closing.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 7.7% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday..
  • Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) rose 6% to $11.50 in pre-market trading. Li-Cycle recently announced plans to increase hub facility's input processing capacity by over 40%.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 5.7% to $1.02 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) fell 14.1% to $10.47 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space shares jumped 144% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 10.1% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares fell 9.8% to $0.7850 in pre-market trading.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 9.2% to $6.59 in pre-market trading after Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $50 to $9. Adagio Therapeutics shares dipped 79% on Tuesday after the company said based on the in vitro findings related to Omicron, it plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) shares fell 7.9% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. MIND Technology shares gained 30% on Tuesday after the company reported it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) shares fell 7.3% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of $300 million in ADSs.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) fell 6.6% to $260.00 in pre-market trading. BeiGene reported authorisation of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) from the UK’s MHRA for the treatment of adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia in Great Britain.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 6.6% to $23.69 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Livent from Neutral to Sell and announced a $23 price target.
  • Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) shares fell 5.6% to $20.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of 12.5 million shares of common stock via selling shareholders.

