Oklahoma Forestry Services Warn Of Wildfire Danger

Fire danger is high today with wind advisories and red flag warnings across much of central and western Oklahoma.

What officials are asking you to do is quickly call 911 if you see any signs of smoke.

Eight counties are under burn bans. While most are part of the panhandle and Southern parts of the state, the risk is still severe.

Specifically, for North and West Oklahoma.

Our News 9 weather team says this weather, with wind gusts coming in over 60 miles per hour and humidity below 10%, is unfortunately an ideal blend for fires.

Here's what the Oklahoma Forestry Services is asking you to do:

Postpone any outdoor burning or welding, be cautious with any outdoor activities that could cause a spark and if you are towing trailers make sure those chains are not dragging.

The State Forestry Service will be staging crews and machinery in Guymon, Woodward and Weatherford.

If these fires start and get out of control, News 9 will have trackers ready to warn you of any danger.