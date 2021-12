Marco Rose has said that he would welcome it if Dan-Axel Zagadou decides to stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the current season. Dan-Axel Zagadou is facing an uncertain future at Borussia Dortmund, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the BVB bosses are planning to offer the defender a new contract or not. But Marco Rose has said that he would like to see Zagadou stay on at the club.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO