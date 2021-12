Hours before Girl Named Tom made history Tuesday as the first non-solo act to ever win The Voice, the NBC singing competition appears to have spoiled the Season 21 results. The Voice fans who had downloaded the official mobile app for the show were shocked to see hours before the live finale that the trio of siblings – Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty – was already labeled "Winner" on the "Artists" page, captured in a screenshot by TV Line. NBC has yet to publicly address the apparent spoiler.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO