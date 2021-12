Congressman Daniel Webster has introduced the SAFER Travel Act, H.R. 6257, to ban federal vaccine passports and quarantine requirements for travel. “President Biden, his administration and Democrats in Congress are out of control as they continue to push more mandates and restrictions on the American people,” said Rep. Webster, who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “This is not about science or public health; this is fearmongering to maintain control and it has to stop. This bill protects the privacy and personal freedoms of American citizens to make healthcare decisions in consultation with their doctor – not because of demands by Washington politicians or bureaucrats. I will continue to work with my colleagues to defend the freedoms of the American people.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO