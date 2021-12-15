UCLA vs. Alabama State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will return home for a showdown with a visiting SWAC opponent Wednesday night.

A quick trip back home presents the Bruins a chance to assert their dominance over one of the smaller programs in the country and improve their national metrics in the process.

WHO: UCLA vs. Alabama State

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 15

TIME: 8:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – J.B. Long (play-by-play), Ros Gold-Onwude (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 84, XM Ch. 84, SXM App 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -35.5 (-110), Alabama State +35.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-10000), Alabama State (+2000)*

OVER/UNDER: O 142.5 (-110), U 142.5 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 4 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls. Alabama State has not appeared in either poll this season and was picked to finished eighth in the SWAC Preseason Poll.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 8 and Hornets at No. 339, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 22 and Alabama State at No. 318.

The Bruins went 22-10 last season, including an 11-1 record at home. Dating back to the start of the 2016-2017 season, they are 72-13 at home. UCLA finished off last season by making a run from the First Four to the Final Four, narrowly losing to then-undefeated Gonzaga on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

The Hornets went 4-14 last season, including a 1-8 record on the road. Over the past three-plus seasons, they are 8-44 on the road. Alabama State missed the NCAA tournament for the 11th straight time last year and hasn't finished above .500 since 2014-2015.

UCLA is off to a 8-1 start to this season, losing to No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette. The Bruins are averaging 73.0 points per game and allowing 59.0.

Alabama State is 1-9 so far in 2021, with its only win coming by six points over North Carolina Central and losses piling up against mid and high-majors Western Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Iowa, Dayton and Pepperdine. The Hornets are averaging 69.8 points per game and allowing 80.9.

The Bruins opened the year with all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, but reserve big man Mac Etienne suffered a season-ending right knee injury in practice and forward Cody Riley sprained his left knee Nov. 9 and has been out ever since. Coach Mick Cronin said Tuesday that Riley could possibly return in time for Wednesday's game, with the big man back in practice for over a week now.

Leading scorers Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell all returned to carry the load, with Jaylen Clark, David Singleton and Jake Kyman still coming off the bench, Rutgers center Myles Johnson transferring in during the offseason and five-star freshman wing Peyton Watson joining the fray as well.

Juzang is the top scorer so far this season with 16.6 points per game, while Jaquez, Bernard and Campbell are averaging 14.8, 13.0 and 12.6 a night, respectively.

Forward Gerald Liddell is the only Alabama State player averaging double digit points per game at 10.5, but seven different players are averaging more than 8.0 points per game. Four of those players average 4.0 or more rebounds per game as well. The Hornets turn the ball over 17.5 times per game, which is good for fifth-most in the country, and their 20.5 personal fouls per game also rank inside the nation's top 20.

Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 414-194 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Mo Williams is in his second year as a head coach, not far removed from his 13-year career in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and others.

UCLA and Alabama State have never gone head-to-head prior to Wednesday.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

