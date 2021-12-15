Xbox Game Pass’s Second Wave of Titles Has Been Unveiled

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, December is shaping up to be another incredible month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and is even still running on steam from November's incredible lineup of Game Pass games like Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, and GTA San Andreas. But now, this is the big one. Halo Infinite will launch on December 8, and will be available day one of release on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles, and cloud users. However, that's not all for this month, you can also expect Among Us coming to consoles on December 14, alongside Final Fantasy XIII-2, now available for console and PC users, alongside plenty of other games. Following news over the weekend that Activision Blizzard laid off "at least a dozen" quality assurance contractors at Raven Studios, members of the team still with the company have announced plans to walk out and demand that the laid-off employees return and are offered full-time positions. Members of Raven Software's QA team - who work on ensuring the quality of Call of Duty: Warzone, one of Activision Blizzard's biggest hits and financial successes - issued a statement announcing the intent to walk out and context behind the layoffs. A look at the world of Aden presented by Lineage2M. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

