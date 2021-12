The Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s Research Library, located inside the Sulphur Springs Public Library at 611 North Davis Street, operates with a vibrant group of volunteers eager to help the public with their research needs. Due to flooring renovations going on in December along with the holiday closure schedule, the doors to the HCGS Research Library will not be open during the final weeks of December. However, a bright new year awaits those who plan to utilize the Research Library and the knowledge and expertise of Society members. Good News! The Research Library will re-open on Monday January 3, 2022. In a press release from the HCGS, the good news is announced and membership application provided. Also, you can reach out to hcgstx.org for details.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO