Over the past decade, the resale market has completely transformed, allowing people to utilize platforms such as Etsy, Poshmark, eBay, and more to create a lucrative business from the comfort of their homes. However, as the space of secondhand sellers and thrifters gets more and more crowded, small businesses are facing bigger obstacles to not only thrive in the market but also survive. Yvette Liebesman, a law professor at Saint Louis, joins Cheddar News to discuss.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO