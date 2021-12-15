ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Lamb Chops with Dijon and Herb Crust and Swirls of Minty Peas | Rachael Ray

By Rachael Ray
rachaelrayshow.com
 3 days ago

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Rachael Ray
Mashed

These Are The Dishes Ayesha Curry Always Has On Her Holiday Table - Exclusive

When it comes to holidays in the Curry household, it should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry is the one in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for the whole family, including her three kids and NBA star husband Steph Curry. "It's been that way for years," the cookbook author, entrepreneur, and food media personality told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. And, if you've tried any of the recipes that are featured in her cookbooks, on her YouTube channel, or from her former Food Network show, then you know just how lucky the Curry family is when the holiday season rolls around and they get to dig into her home-cooked meals.
RECIPES
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mint#Dijon#Food Drink#Italian
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

No Bake Haystack Cookies (2 Ways!)

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Haystack cookies are perfect for the holidays! They are festive, have the perfect crunch, and are so good that you won’t be able to stop at just one!. I love...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Cream Cheese & Peanut Butter Cookies

Cream Cheese Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe – Cream Cheese Peanut Butter Cookies have an incredible peanut butter flavor made even better with the addition of cream cheese. Super delicious when dunked in milk or your favorite hot drink, you’ll love this richer and more flavorful twist on classic peanut butter cookies! Enjoy!
RECIPES
Mashed

28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy