ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

USPS deadlines start to get gifts shipped by Christmas

By Eric Pointer
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DJip_0dNMT60T00

Wednesday is one of the first deadlines to get your gifts to your loved ones by Christmas.

To ship via USPS retail ground shipping, you’ll need to get your package to the post office before they close today.

Spokesperson with the post office, Susan Wright, says you should mail your packages as early as possible. The longer you wait, the more expensive it is to guarantee delivery before Christmas.

“The Postal Service is prepared. We are ready this year,” said Wright.

Heidi Bruce got to the post office before the ground shipping deadline.

“I always start early so that I’m sure that everybody gets what they want and where it’s going,” Bruce said.

She planned ahead to ship her gifts out early and recommends others do the same.

“Get here early. I always come early. I always come early to midweek, never on weekends. Because it is too busy on the weekends,” said Bruce.

The post office has also been planning and preparing after they saw an increase in packages being shipped last year.

“We learned a lot of lessons from last year,” Wright said.

This year they are expecting to deliver between 850 to 950 million packages.

“We began planning for peak season earlier than ever this year, so we are ready,” said Wright.

USPS has 112 new package sorting machines, one of which is here in Indy. They are also leasing facilities to handle the increased volume.

“We consider this our Super Bowl time of year, so we certainly want to deliver the holidays for our customers. It means the world to all of us,” said Wright.

Some deadlines to get your gift there in time are:

  • Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 18 – Priority Mail
  • Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

Those are deadlines that Maggie Bishop paid attention to.

“Oh, I think the deadlines are really important. Everyone’s trying to use the logistics system these days,” said Bishop.

“The earlier we can get it done, the less stress we can put on the system, and we can all enjoy the holidays.”

Bishop made sure she got her gifts in the mail before some of the pricier later deadlines.

“I love saving money, especially when I spent some money on gifts. Yeah, it’s an added bonus,” Bishop said.

Officials say the best time to drop something off is right when the post office opens or mid-afternoon.

To keep the line moving you’re asked to have your package addressed before you get there.

Don’t try to guess the zip code, because if you get it wrong, it will delay the delivery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Here are the most searched Christmas cookies by state this year

INDIANAPOLIS – Snowball cookies? Sugar cookies? Snoopy cookies? These are just a few that top the list of most searched Christmas cookies by state this year, according to Google Trends. What was the most searched Christmas cookie in Indiana? Christmas cookie fudge was the most searched Christmas cookie in Indiana this year. Some other popular […]
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX59

Suspected driver from hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old arrested

UPDATE: IMPD has said the suspect has been arrested. INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is now attempting to locate the suspected driver from hit-and-run accident that killed 11-year-old Kyson Beatty. The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, December 11. Kyson Beatty was riding a small motorcycle when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Deadlines#Shipping#Indy#Priority Mail Express
iheart.com

SHIPPING PRESENTS? Here Are The Last Minute Deadlines!

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for the Contiguous U.S. In order for your packages to be delivered by Christmas Day, UPS is urging customers to ship their packages by the following deadlines:. December 21: 3-Day Select. December 22: 2nd Day Air services. December 23: Next-day Air services. FedEx. FedEx may be...
INDUSTRY
FOX2Now

Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS

(KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking to send your holiday gifts by USPS ground service you’ve missed the boat, but it’s not too late to get your gifts there in time for Christmas Day. These are the last-minute shipping vendor deadlines to get your presents under the tree in time.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CNET

Missed the holiday shipping deadline? Use Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Apple curbside pickup

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Now that the ground shipping deadlines have passed to have your holiday gifts delivered on time for FedEx, UPS and USPS, you need to start thinking about other ways to make sure your packages aren't late. There's just one weekend left to get your gift shopping done in time for Christmas, so that means making a trip to the store will likely be necessary.
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Good News: Holiday Shipments Are Moving On Time

The last two holidays seasons across the United States have seen as much worry and stress as joy and festivity for many. However, despite the ongoing pandemic, national labor shortages, and the overall shipping delays that occur each Christmas season, reports show that holiday shipments are moving fairly well right now. Most deliveries and orders are actually arriving at their scheduled times.
INDUSTRY
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
WTHR

Sending a gift? Here are your holiday shipping deadlines

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're staring at a stack of Christmas cards or a package that needs to be mailed, here are the deadlines you need to mark on your calendar. The post office said to get cards out by Friday, Dec. 17. If you need stamps, a book of 20 Forever stamps will cost $11.60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abcnews4.com

USPS shipping deadlines, Operation Santa letters, and USPS job openings

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Have you ordered any gifts online this year? This is the busiest time for postal workers. The United States Postal Service estimates they will deliver nearly 900 million packages this holiday season. It's a job USPS mail carrier Jeff Hunt calls very rewarding. When you...
LORIS, SC
Wrcbtv.com

USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines as work ramps up at local post offices

Next week is expected to be the busiest week for the United States Postal Service. Overall, efforts are already ramping up to meet a very high demand. “Normally we planned our holiday peak season at the end of summer. This year we began planning back in February or March," said Strategic Communications Specialist Albert Ruiz.
INDUSTRY
wxxv25.com

U.S. Postal Service Christmas package deadlines approaching

It’s the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service. Customer traffic is already steadily increasing this week. Last year was a record-breaking year for the postal service, they delivered 1.1 billion packages despite employee shortages and historic volumes due to online shopping. This year, they’re anticipating...
INDUSTRY
FOX59

FOX59

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy