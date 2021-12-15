Public works officials say warmer winter temperatures can bring potholes

With the expected swing in temperatures, officials say drivers can soon expect a more bumpy commute.

The City of Wrightstown Public Works Director says warmer temperatures in the winter can bring a whole lot of potholes.

Valerie Juarez

While it's more common to normally see potholes in the spring, officials say it's the constant shifts between melting and freezing that creates this problem in the winter.

“Obviously, the potholes will develop whenever water infuriates our sub-base and we get this thaw that creates a little void underneath the road creating potholes, so definitely be out watching for potholes to develop. And if they were to arise, we’ll get them addressed as needed and get them filled as soon as possible," said Andy Vickman, City of Wrightstown Director of Public Works.

He went on to further explain the cause of potholes.

"During cold spells and moisture freezes the ground expands pushing and breaking the road surface itself and when the temperatures rises the ground contracts creating the void underneath the surface," Vickman said.

He said normally with a rapid snow melt, flooding can also become a big concern for their town. However, he says with not as much snow on the ground he's not too worried.

"Fortunately our water system is very low, the Fox River is receiving water for a lot of our storm run off. So the river is relatively low for this time of year so it can accommodate some of that snow melt," Vickman said.

In order to navigate safely through potholes, experts urge you to make sure your tires are properly inflated, leave extra space between you and the car in front of you and, most importantly, slow down!

