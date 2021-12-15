ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hortonville, Wis. man survives Kentucky tornado, recovering from serious injuries

By Eric Crest
 3 days ago
A local man from Hortonville, Wisconsin, who got caught up in one of the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky, managed to survive.

Jordan Lamarche and his fiancée’s 9-year-old son, Bentley, were dropping a handful of horses off in Kentucky when the tornado hit, sending their overnight sleeping trailer into the air.

"The combo weight was 30,000 pounds and that was tossed almost three-fourths of the length of a football field," said Lamarche.

Lamarche says he grabbed Bentley after they were tossed from their trailer and held onto a fence post for dear life.

"The stuff that I saw...I honestly don't know how we lived."

It was a moment that felt like hours, rather than minutes.

"The reality didn't hit, of my injuries, until we get to the house. It was like a sense of relief came over me where we got somewhere safe. And then everything, all of the adrenaline kind of just went away and I actually fell to the ground," said Lamarche.

By the time Lamarche connected with his fiancée, Maranda, in Wisconsin, she was headed their way immediately.

Maranda's friend set up a GoFundMe page for Lamarche, a private contractor who did not have medical insurance, but all of a sudden, had nearly $15,000 worth of hospital bills after he damaged his spine in the twister.

It's a trip this family will never forget: a fight with Mother Nature to get a boy back home to his mother and a man back to his soon-to-be wife. But the most memorable part is the generosity that strangers have shown them.

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking this link .

