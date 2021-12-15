Milder Temperatures Continue

The combination of some clouds aloft plus southwest winds will allow temperatures to range above normal overnight, in the mid-40s for most. There is a slight chance for showers late Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches and stalls out around the Mid-Atlantic region. The best chance for showers comes on Saturday. Highs will bump up into the low to mid 60s tomorrow through the first half of the weekend. More seasonal temperatures will be ushered in Sunday with blustery winds. Temperatures will cap out in the upper-40s and low-50s into early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.