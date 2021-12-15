ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Milder Temperatures Continue

By Stevie Daniels
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cibQu_0dNMS2j200

The combination of some clouds aloft plus southwest winds will allow temperatures to range above normal overnight, in the mid-40s for most. There is a slight chance for showers late Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches and stalls out around the Mid-Atlantic region. The best chance for showers comes on Saturday. Highs will bump up into the low to mid 60s tomorrow through the first half of the weekend. More seasonal temperatures will be ushered in Sunday with blustery winds. Temperatures will cap out in the upper-40s and low-50s into early next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Strong cold front comes to town Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting out with another round of fog and a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday. We’ll see the fog burn off mid-morning, then mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, a sharp cold front will move into our viewing area and yield a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms, some of which could become strong to severe.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Salina Post

National Weather Service provides Christmas weekend outlook

If you'll be staying in Kansas over the holidays, it looks like you'll have to continue dreaming of a white Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, little to no precipitation is forecast across the state through at least next weekend. For those who will be traveling, the threat for hazardous wintry weather will be confined to western, northern, and northeast portions of the country, the weather service reported.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

After Light Snow, Sleet Hit Massachusetts, Wintry Mix Will Tape Off Sunday Morning

BOSTON (CBS) – A sloppy, ugly system will continue to slowly grind its way across Massachusetts overnight before finally tapering off in the morning. Snow came in even lower than expected, with a quick switch to sleet for many areas on Saturday. A mix of ice and rain will remain, making for spots of slick travel until early Sunday for areas northwest of Worcester and the 495 corridor. Temperatures will remain near freezing for those interior spots with a mix of freezing rain and sleet for northern Worcester County and into much of southern New Hampshire. Anyone heading out should remain cautious on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Pattern Expected Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend. Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s. Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida. Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper...
MIAMI, FL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Saturday Morning Outlook

Good morning, everyone! It’s a cold day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate out of the North around 16 mph today. The high will be around 43 degrees today. After our below average Saturday today, temperatures will reach up to the 50’s for Sunday and Monday. Afterwards, they’ll stay in the 60’s up […]
AMARILLO, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to light rain and temperatures in the 30s. Rain will be widespread through the morning and afternoon with about .50 expected for most with a few isolated areas seeing .75″. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By late tonight, winds pick up with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight, we could see a few light snow showers mixing in with rain, but little to no accumulation is to be expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we haven’t seen much snow at all, only a whooping 0.1″ and 1.44″ of precipitation recorded. (Photo Credit:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Weekend Brings Early Showers, Not A Ton Of Sun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lot going on this weekend. A lot of socializing, a lot of last minutes shopping, and a lot of football. Lets break it down for you , weatherwise, so you can make a game plan. The bottom line is nothing real intense is moving our way. Yes, there will be some early morning lingering showers from the overnight steady rain. But “early morning” is the key here. #mdwx My take away from this "7 Day Forecast" is this, nothing extreme coming our way as we move toward Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Right now it looks ...
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy