The Calypso Monarch Competition has, in the past, been a much anticipated and well-attended event on St. Croix during the Crucian Christmas Festivals. Island Center was packed with people as the performers sang of the issues of the day. The USVI tradition of Calypso competition goes back to at least 1954 when Calypso Bombshell Beryl Hill became the first Virgin Islander to win an international Calypso competition. Take a look back at some of the faces of those competing for Calypso Monarch.

