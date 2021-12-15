Very high–frequency ultrasound improves ICL sizing precision

Chirag Jhaveri, MD: As we all start performing more of these surgeries, since it is now approved for the use of neovascular AMD [age-related macular degeneration], it is going to be very important to review videos prior to implantation of the PDS [port delivery system] in our patients. In addition, there are surgical simulators that can give you great hands-on experience. I anticipate many of these simulators to be available at many of our meetings, including ASRS [the American Society of Retina Specialists] and AAO [American Academy of Ophthalmology]. It’s also very important to have a good relationship with your surgical device liaison. These individuals are going to be very helpful in guiding you through your first few surgeries. They will be present as needed in your operating room, and they will definitely be there for your first few cases. I highly recommend utilizing them, as they’re wonderful resources to help guide you through your first few cases.

