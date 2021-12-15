ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Very high–frequency ultrasound improves ICL sizing precision

ophthalmologytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntraocular collamer lens (ICL) implantation is reversible, spares the cornea of permanent change, and expands the treatment range up to –20 D for myopes and up to 6 D for astigmatic myopes. Additionally, in Food and Drug Administration clinical trials of Visian Toric ICL (STAAR) in patients with mean myopia of...

www.ophthalmologytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
design-reuse.com

Floadia Develops Memory Technology That Retains Ultra-high-precision Analog Data for Extended Periods

This Technology, Set for Presentation at SEMICON JAPAN at Tokyo Big Sight, Is to Be Applied to Computing-in-Memory Chips That Can Perform AI Inference Operations at Overwhelmingly Low Power. TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2021 — Floadia Corporation, headquartered in Kodaira-shi, Tokyo, has developed a prototype 7-bit-per-cell flash memory chip that can...
ENGINEERING
everythingrf.com

Researchers Develop MMIC for Direct Filtering and Processing of High-Frequency Signals

Researchers from Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) have developed a new general-purpose, high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) for the direct filtering and processing of radio frequency (RF) signals in the microwave and millimeter-wave spectrum. The IC is designed to meet the need for high-frequency, wideband analog electronics for specialized applications with small form factors and challenging weight and power budgets.
TECHNOLOGY
ophthalmologytimes.com

Oil and water: New insights Into dry eye disease

Hear what Sumayya Ahmad, MD, and Jai G. Parekh, MD, MBA, have to say about current concepts for the management and treatment of dry eye. Sumayya Ahmad, MD, and Jai G. Parekh, MD, MBA, discuss current concepts for the management and treatment of dry eye with Ophthalmology Times®’ Sheryl Stevenson during EyeCon '21.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
cnx-software.com

Tiny, high-precision GPS modules target UAV’s, wearables (Sponsored)

With the rapid development of the Internet of Things, positioning requirements are getting more strict notably with the need for higher precision and smaller GNSS modules. If you are looking for compact GPS modules that support a variety of satellite navigation systems, including China’s Beidou satellite navigation system BDS, the United States’ GPS, and Russia’s GLONASS with low power consumption (3.3V, 30mA), you may consider Ai-Thinker’s GP-01 and GP-02 GPS modules offering the smallest size.
TECHNOLOGY
ophthalmologytimes.com

Roche receives CE mark for saliva-based COVID-19 test

The company continues to develop testing options that deliver accurate detection and correctly identify SARS-CoV-2 mutations to help patients and healthcare providers manage the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Roche today announced that its cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE mark for the use of saliva samples in the detection of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in […] The post Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Shedding light on antibiotic resistance in ophthalmology with ARMOR study data

At the 2021 American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting, Dr Penny Asbell discussed data from the ARMOR study and its effects on treating ophthalmic infections, such as endophthalmitis. Dr Penny Asbell discussed data from the ARMOR study with the editors of Ophthalmology Times Europe® at AAO 2021. The ARMOR study...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icl#High Frequency#Ultrasound#Low Frequency#Collamer#Visian Toric Icl#1 95 D#Toric Visian Icl#Subcapsular
The Independent

Moderna booster generates strong antibody response against Omicron

A booster dose of the Moderna vaccine generates a strong antibody response against the Omicron coronavirus variant, the company has said.Laboratory testing showed that a half-dose booster increased antibody levels 37-fold. A higher, full booster dose drove antibody levels even higher - more than 80 times that of someone vaccinated with two jabs.“I think it will protect people through the coming holiday period and through these winter months, when we're going to see the most severe pressure of Omicron,” said Dr Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer.The data, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, tested blood samples from people who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Clinical Implications of Port Delivery System in Retinal Diseases

Chirag Jhaveri, MD: I think the port delivery system [PDS] can have a very significant clinical impact on the treatment of wet AMD [age-related macular degeneration]. We’re all aware of the treatment burden patients have with frequent intravitreal injections. In addition, we know the peaks and troughs of anti-VEGF injections can affect the recurrence of wet AMD. Given that it is a continuous delivery of anti-VEGF therapy, not only can this potentially reduce the treatment burden for patients, there is also a possibility for disease modification with the port delivery system.
HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Mitotech granted Orphan Drug Designation by FDA for Visomitin in LHON

The US Orphan Drug Designation would provide seven-year market exclusivity if Visomitin was approved for use in LHON. Mitotech SA, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the company’s topical cardiolipin peroxidation inhibitor, Visomitin, for the treatment of Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare inherited condition that can lead to blindness.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

New sustained-release anti-VEGF formulation EYP-1901 proves safe, effective in phase 1 trials

Jay Duker, MD, discusses EYP-1901, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ sustained-release anti-VEGF drug for the treatment of wet AMD. At AAO, Jay Duker, MD, sat down with the editors of Modern Retina to discuss EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline product EYP-1901. As a sustained-release anti-VEGF, EYP-1901 has the potential to be a durable treatment option for wet AMD, possibly extending time between injections to six months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
cancernetwork.com

High-Frequency, Low-Dose Acalabrutinib Yields Effective Response in CLL/SLL

The combination of high-frequency and low-dose acalabrutinib and rituximab demonstrated a 100% overall response rate in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma. Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who were treated with high-frequency low-dose acalabrutinib (Calquence) and rituximab (Rituxan) demonstrated a good response, and the combination...
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

PDS in Retinal Diseases: Practical Advice on Education and Training

Chirag Jhaveri, MD: As we all start performing more of these surgeries, since it is now approved for the use of neovascular AMD [age-related macular degeneration], it is going to be very important to review videos prior to implantation of the PDS [port delivery system] in our patients. In addition, there are surgical simulators that can give you great hands-on experience. I anticipate many of these simulators to be available at many of our meetings, including ASRS [the American Society of Retina Specialists] and AAO [American Academy of Ophthalmology]. It’s also very important to have a good relationship with your surgical device liaison. These individuals are going to be very helpful in guiding you through your first few surgeries. They will be present as needed in your operating room, and they will definitely be there for your first few cases. I highly recommend utilizing them, as they’re wonderful resources to help guide you through your first few cases.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EurekAlert

Recalled noncalcified lesions: ultrasound vs. ultrasound plus mammography

Leesburg, VA, December 15, 2021—According to an article in ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), radiologists should consider performing ultrasound (US) first for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT)-recalled noncalcified masses. “Omitting diagnostic mammography when US is negative has a low false-negative rate,” wrote lead researcher Jessica H. Porembka from...
LEESBURG, VA
TheConversationCanada

The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines are nothing to fear: We interact with many useful, tiny particles every day

Let’s be honest: there are many ways in which size matters, and for some purposes small is beautiful. However, sometimes very small things, like nanoparticles, are misunderstood. In recent months, many people have had difficult conversations with friends and family members who were hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. In some cases, this hesitance arose because they have been led to believe that vaccines can’t be trusted because they contain nanoparticles. It is lipid nanoparticles — called liposomes — that carry the mRNA molecule in the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines Those liposomes act as vehicles delivering the viral...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Recalled noncalcified lesions: ultrasound vs. ultrasound plus mammography

According to an article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), radiologists should consider performing ultrasound (US) first for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT)-recalled noncalcified masses. "Omitting diagnostic mammography when US is negative has a low false-negative rate," wrote lead researcher Jessica H. Porembka from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy