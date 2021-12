From slots and baccarat to poker and blackjack, online casino games combine the fun of gaming with the thrill of making money, which is why in the past year they’ve reached an impressive market size. In 2020, the US online gambling market was valued at 2,178, growing at a CAGR of 17.34%. Although it also attracted new players, most users were people who used to enjoy going to physical casinos but, who, due to closure of most venues, switched to the digital format, which offers extra perks such as a wider variety of games and greater bonuses and promotions.

