Koenigsegg came up with its own design for the electric powertrain in the Gemera hybrid hypercar. Founder Christian von Koenigsegg is a fan of electric cars, and as CEO of the automaker that bears his name, he has dedicated over half of the company’s research and development budget toward designing, developing and producing EV systems. The electric half of the Gemera’s 1700-hp hybrid powertrain is pretty outrageous—and might I remind you, the internal-combustion half is made up of a twin-turbo three-cylinder engine with no camshafts and a single-gear transmission called Koenigsegg Direct Drive.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO