Perspectives on rising crime

By John Frank
Axios
 3 days ago
Three decades after Denver's "summer of violence" Colorado is "still feeling the legal and human consequences born from that fear-stoked" period, writes LynNell Hancock. Driving the news: In a recent piece for the New Republic magazine, the Columbia Journalism...

Phys.org

Violent crime is rising. What can cities do?

In 2019, following a years-long decline, crime rates were flat or at all-time lows nationwide. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and a very different pattern emerged. Though major crimes dropped overall, violent crime surged. Across the U.S., rates of gun violence rose by 30 percent. Nearly 5,000 additional homicides occurred in 2020 compared to 2019—the biggest year-to-year jump in murders since 1960. Several cities reported record-high number of homicides, and non-fatal shootings went up, too.
WSET

Change sought in Lynchburg as city hit with rise in violent crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After two groups of people fired shots at each other Monday evening near the Family Dollar on Fifth and Federal Streets, many were left shaken. Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison was walking at the top steps of Monument Terrace when she heard gunshots from that area about a half a mile away.
CBS News

How the rise in violent crime is affecting college campuses

As violent crime surges in cities big and small across the country, it is encroaching on what many have considered safe havens — college campuses, which are having to step up safety protocols in response. The Chicago area has seen more than 1,000 homicides this year, according to Cook...
Fox News

The left is to blame for rising crime and decreasing personal freedom: Bongino

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino censured the left for their crime-causing policies and medical authoritarianism in his opening monologue Saturday. DAN BONGINO: We know [Biden administration officials] lie. They know we know they lie. And they don't care, they just continue to lie. COVID erupted all over the globe, folks, but the crime sprees…were strangely limited to where? To liberal cities. So what rational person would correlate crime with COVID knowing full well the only appropriate comparison is to compare exploding crime with liberalism. It's a near 100% correlation. And counting on liberal activist groups, by the way - who are supposedly in it for the little guy - to try and right this crime ship is a fool's errand. They don't care. If they really cared about Black lives, they'd be calling for more police, not less. But instead, what are they calling for? Well, they're humiliating and embarrassing themselves again, calling for boycotts of what they call White companies. How they measure that? Who knows, folks, I stopped asking questions of stupid people a long time ago.
Axios Denver

Colorado law enforcement wants millions more to address rising crime

Colorado leaders are requesting a significant infusion of new spending on law enforcement to blunt a spike in violence.Why it matters: An increase in crime rates, white supremacy activity, threats toward public officials and cyberattacks are creating novel challenges for the state's overburdened law enforcement agencies, according to Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials.What they're saying: "We need to step up and do more to keep Coloradans safe and fight crime," Polis told state legislators in his budget presentation on Friday.He highlighted $113 million in new spending — including $49 million in federal pandemic relief dollars — that would...
Upworthy

Sandy Hook survivors are now in high school and no, they are not okay

Nine years ago, on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and massacred 20 first-graders and six educators before eventually killing himself. Those who survived the massacre—the second-deadliest mass shooting in the United States—were left with a myriad of mental health problems that continue to haunt them even today. The youngest among them have recently entered high school and like most of their peers, they are active on TikTok. However, unlike the majority of high schoolers, their videos tell a disturbing tale of the lasting effects of gun violence.
Laist.com

Amid Crime Rise, DA Gascón Defends Policies During First Year In Office

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. L.A. District Attorney George Gascón gathered reporters Wednesday to...
mymcmedia.org

New Council President Albornoz Calls Rising Crimes Rates ‘Sobering’

Homicides, car jackings, auto thefts and drug overdoses have all risen dramatically throughout Montgomery County in the past year. There has been a 29% increase in homicides, a 136% increase in car jackings, “a significant rise in auto thefts” and a 45% jump in opioid overdoses, according to Council President Gabe Albornoz. The problems are especially acute in Downtown Silver Spring, he noted.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is crime in California on the rise? Top expert talks about recent robberies and the law

So-called “progressive prosecutors” across California are being criticized for policies their critics say are fueling the next crime wave. Viral videos have shown people ransacking high-end retailers, prompting some to say recent sentencing changes are to blame. Some cities are grappling with a surge in gun violence, and distressing headlines paint a bleak picture of life in the Golden State.
Sheridan Media

Barrasso Addresses Rising Crime in Democrat Run Cities

U.S Senator John Barrasso (WY-R) spoke on the Senate floor Thursday about the rising crime in America’s Democrat run cities. Barrasso said Americans want safe communities – they want Democrats and all Americans to stop coddling criminals, to stand for public safety, and to stop this reckless Democrat war on police.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Pandemic-Linked Rise in Crime Hit America's Poor Neighborhoods Hardest

TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Poor neighborhoods of color bore the brunt of a surge in violent crime in U.S. cities early in the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows. "This study adds to the mounting body of research showing that equal opportunities — including the opportunity to live,...
Fox News

Panel: Democrats change tune on rising crime crisis

fox35orlando.com

DeBary leaders address rise in children committing crime

DEBARY, Fla. - Officials in DeBary say they want to get ahead of any major issues when it comes to kids committing crimes. "What I got to thinking was, we want productive people to grow up in DeBary and so we need to understand the forces affecting young people. We have a tiny fraction not being productive," says Mayor Karen Chasez.
Colorado Newsline

A splash of truth about Colorado’s ‘crime wave’

A recent report by two former prosecutors about what they called “The Colorado Crime Wave” purports to chart rising rates of violent and property offenses in Colorado and to establish a connection to criminal justice policies enacted under Democrats. The report received outsized attention, partly because leading into an election year it buttresses a tough-on-crime […] The post A splash of truth about Colorado’s ‘crime wave’ appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
