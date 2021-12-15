The top tips to stay safe during a Colorado windstorm

Grab the family and head for festive treats and lights. There's plenty to do. Here are our picks for the holiday weekend.🎉 Gather at 5:45pm today in Denver's Civic Center Park to watch the City and County Building light up in all its colorful glory. The interactive show runs multiple times a night through Jan. 23.🏃 Burn calories before you consume them Thursday with Turkey Trots and other races in Denver, Littleton, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.🍻 Don't miss all the special tastings and beer releases at local breweries on Black Friday. 🎄 Union Station's Grand Illumination celebration starts at 5pm Friday with a tree lighting, holiday music performances and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. 🎅 The "Catch the Glow" holiday parade through Estes Park draws as many as 20,000 people a year to see the hand-crafted floats.🚆 The Rocky Mountain Train Show will lure train lovers and children alike on Saturday and Sunday to the Ranch Events Complex. Kids under 12 are free and tickets are $8.🕎 Hanukkah starts Sunday and runs through Dec. 6. The state's official Menorah lighting is Nov. 30, but there's plenty to do before then.

24 DAYS AGO