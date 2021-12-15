ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The top tips to stay safe during a Colorado windstorm

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHRNg_0dNMPWli00

We looked to the National Weather Service and Denver's Office of Emergency Management for their top safety suggestions during a major windstorm.

Here's their advice:

  • 🔥 Avoid burning anything that could spark a fire — and whatever you do, don't toss a lit cigarette (or joint) butt outside.
  • 🗑 Secure or bring inside all loose outdoor objects, including your trash cans, patio furniture and holiday decorations.
  • 🐶 Don't forget your furry friends; they need shelter from the storm, too.
  • 🚚 Refrain from traveling, especially if you drive a large vehicle. If visibility is an issue, pull off the road as far as possible, put your vehicle in park and turn all your lights off.
  • 🏠 Stay in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows.
  • 🌳 Watch for falling trees and debris.
  • 🔋 Charge your phone fully in case you lose power, and keep extra power banks handy if you have them.
  • 🔌 If your power goes out, report it online to Xcel Energy as soon as possible.
  • ✈️ If flying out of DIA, check with your airline to make sure your flight is on schedule.

Our thought bubble: Be careful out there, friends.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

A supercharged storm system will whip through Colorado on Wednesday

A supercharged storm system will whip through Colorado on Wednesday — and with it could come winds as mighty as a Category 1 hurricane.Why it matters: The force of the storm threatens to damage homes and trees, cause power outages, reduce visibility and fuel wildfires.Most of the state is experiencing a severe drought. At least two blazes have broken out this month, including a grass fire yesterday in Douglas County that rapidly spread to over 10 acres.Threat level: The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 8am to 5pm that spans much of eastern and central Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Hot Homes: Seven holiday-time houses to tide you over 'til 2022

The statewide spike in home values means massive gains in Coloradans' equity, per a quarterly report from real estate data firm CoreLogic.Between the lines: That puts money in pockets, with the average local homeowner gaining $78,000 in equity through the first nine months of the year."Home equity is a component of total wealth and it helps stimulate additional spending," Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said during the National Association of Real Estate Editors annual conference.Zoom out: Multiple states saw bigger gains than Colorado, including: Idaho at $82,000; Utah at $91,000; and Arizona at $92,000.Now, check out our hefty list...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

"Twindemic" looms in Colorado as flu vaccine rates wane

Fewer Coloradans have received their flu shots this year compared to 2020, when a record number of people got the jab. Why it matters: The downturn could have far-reaching consequences.With the Delta variant of COVID-19 still dominant across Colorado and the Omicron variant on the rise, experts are concerned that a bad flu season could leave millions of people vulnerable and health care resources overwhelmed.By the numbers: 200,000 more Coloradans had been immunized against the flu as of this time last year, state health officials tell Axios. As of Thursday, roughly 1.6 million residents have received the flu shot, just...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Denver's warm fall weather is not an anomaly. Here's the numbers.

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios VisualsLet's talk about the weather, as we love to do in Colorado.Even if you daydream about snow, it's hard to deny that this fall ranked as one of the most beautiful in recent memory, and the continued warmth — like today's near-record temperatures — makes for great afternoon walks.Why it matters: It's not all good. For starters, mountain snow is the backbone of winter tourism — worth billions to the state's economy.Fire season is lasting months longer than normal.And Denver's water supply is largely snowpack melt.State of play: Wednesday marked the start of meteorological winter...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Axios Denver

Omicron variant was found in Colorado, but don't freak out yet

The Omicron variant is in Colorado.What we know: An Arapahoe County woman who traveled throughout southern Africa on vacation and returned late last week has Colorado's first confirmed case of the latest COVID-19 variant, officials said Thursday.The woman was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. She also wore a face mask during her travels, officials said, and is quarantining.She developed mild symptoms after returning home and no cases of community transmission are anticipated.What they're saying: "This was expected news," Gov. Jared Polis said at a briefing announcing the local Omicron discovery. "Any variant that is so prevalent in...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

How Colorado’s best places to work keep employees happy

Colorado employers are offering unique perks to keep employees satisfied through the pandemic-induced "great resignation" era.Driving the news: 26 Colorado companies landed on Boulder-based Outside Magazine's annual list of the "50 Best Places to Work" — five of them in the top 10.Colorado's best from the 2021 rankings: Forum Phi Architecture in Aspen (2nd)Rule4 cybersecurity in Boulder (4th)Fortnight Collective advertising in Boulder (5th)SummitCove Vacation Lodging management in Keystone (6th)Booyah Advertising in Denver (10th)What makes them special: One theme that emerges from the list, particularly among Colorado companies, is the opportunities they provide for employees to get outdoors and enjoy the...
Axios Denver

Mask mandate draws complaints in Denver area as Omicron looms

The latest public health orders in the Denver metro area are generating complaints because residents are ignoring the mandate to wear masks indoors.Driving the news: Denver reported at least 78 complaints through midday Tuesday, but has issued no citations, according to the city. Tri-County Health has received at least 70 complaints in Arapahoe and Adams counties, CBS4 reports.Why it matters: State public health experts reiterated Tuesday that face masks — along with vaccines — are a key precaution to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and avoid exceeding hospital capacity.State of play: Colorado COVID-related hospitalizations have decreased to 1,466 after...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver area worst in U.S. for thefts by porch pirates, a new study suggests

Today's Cyber Monday purchases need to come with a warning when shipping to Colorado: Beware of porch pirates.Threat level: A confluence of trends — more online shopping amid the pandemic, shipping delays and rising prices — will make package theft a bigger headache than ever this year.54% of Americans plan to shop online more this year, compared to prior holidays, a new study by SafeWise and Cove Home Security reports, and package values have increased.64% said they had a package stolen in the last year, up from 47% a year ago.Zoom in: Colorado is particularly prone to package theft.The Denver...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windstorm#Extreme Weather#Xcel Energy#Dia
Axios Denver

What to do in Denver over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Grab the family and head for festive treats and lights. There's plenty to do. Here are our picks for the holiday weekend.🎉 Gather at 5:45pm today in Denver's Civic Center Park to watch the City and County Building light up in all its colorful glory. The interactive show runs multiple times a night through Jan. 23.🏃 Burn calories before you consume them Thursday with Turkey Trots and other races in Denver, Littleton, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.🍻 Don't miss all the special tastings and beer releases at local breweries on Black Friday. 🎄 Union Station's Grand Illumination celebration starts at 5pm Friday with a tree lighting, holiday music performances and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. 🎅 The "Catch the Glow" holiday parade through Estes Park draws as many as 20,000 people a year to see the hand-crafted floats.🚆 The Rocky Mountain Train Show will lure train lovers and children alike on Saturday and Sunday to the Ranch Events Complex. Kids under 12 are free and tickets are $8.🕎 Hanukkah starts Sunday and runs through Dec. 6. The state's official Menorah lighting is Nov. 30, but there's plenty to do before then.
Axios Denver

What to know before you travel Colorado at Thanksgiving

Data: AAA Colorado; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThanksgiving travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels in Colorado, even as COVID-19 rates near all-time highs.By the numbers: AAA Colorado predicts travel this week in the state to exceed national averages and land just 3.7% below 2019 volume.Denver International Airport expects travel between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30 to increase 2.7% above the same period in 2019, with more than 2 million travelers.Why it matters: The uptick in travel gives public health officials reason to worry as Americans resume activities despite troubling COVID-19 rates in certain parts of the country, including Colorado.What to know: Denver's public...
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
578
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy