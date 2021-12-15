Valorant reduces 5-stack queue times drastically

If it isn’t already obvious, Final Fantasy XIV has a lot of people trying to play the new Endwalker expansion, which opened up to early access for those who pre-ordered this past Friday. How many people? Drawing data from Steam specifically, the MMORPG has hit a new concurrency high on that platform, cresting over 94,000 players as of yesterday according to both SteamDB and Steam Charts. For context, the last time the game hit a new high-water mark on Steam was in July 2021, with over 64,000 players in the wake of World of Warcraft’s poorly regarded June update. (We do note here that it’s generally accepted wisdom that most of XIV’s players do not play on Steam, but it’s a useful metric nonetheless.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO