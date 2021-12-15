ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valorant reduces 5-stack queue times drastically

By Adnan Kljajic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games tried several ways to combat boosting in Valorant as well as bad matchups due to player skill discrepancy. This would usually be forced by teams that had members with wildly different skill levels which resulted in 5-stack restrictions in ranked....

