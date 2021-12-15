Cornell moves online, suspects spread of omicron variant
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University has moved final exams online and sent the campus into high alert a day after finding suspected cases of the new omicron variant amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students, the university announced Tuesday. The university in upstate New York said...
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”
Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible.
Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal.
Online library services and some library services will be available.
Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community.
“We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
Cornell University shut down campus activities and moved final exams online starting Tuesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among the student body. Cornell President Martha E. Pollack announced on Dec. 14 that the university is moving to Alert Level Red, which indicates "high risk" for COVID-19 transmission. Nearly all university facilities and university-sponsored events have been closed or canceled, Pollack wrote. All final exams, starting at noon on Tuesday, will be conducted online.
Princeton University will make all finals remote and ordered the immediate cancellation of unmasked indoor gatherings, amid an increase in COVID cases that mirrors the recent omicron variant-driven spikes elsewhere. Finals will go remote effective Thursday "so that students will be able to leave campus at their earliest convenience," Princeton...
Cornell University has moved all final exams online and canceled university events due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, including cases of the Omicron variant. Cornell University President Martha Pollack said in a letter to the campus community on Tuesday, Dec. 14, that the university would move to Alert Level Red due to the "rapid spread" of COVID-19 and the fact that the Omicron variant was identified "in a significant number of Monday’s positive student samples."
Governor Kathy Hochul says there will be a statewide mandate on COVID-19 vaccination for all school age children. However, it won’t come until the state legislature acts. Governor Hochul was recently asked if she’d consider a mandate for all children across New York schools. “This is certainly something...
A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to existing vaccines, antibody treatments and even booster shots may provide only modest protection against infection. The draft study was led by renowned researcher Dr. David Ho and early evidence suggests the lightning quick-spreading strain is likely to cause a massive wave of so-called breakthrough ...
The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 doubling in just three days this week, according to NBC New York. “We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that...
Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) colluded on a way to discredit an alternative plan to deal with COVID from a group of experts, released emails reveal. The emails, some of which were tweeted out on Saturday by Phil Magness, senior research faculty...
It turns out the newest variant doesn’t give a damn about your final exams — at least not if you’re a Cornell student, where 903 students tested positive for COVID between December 7-13. The spookiest part? A significant number of those cases were identified as the Omicron variant.
