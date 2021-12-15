ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Arsenal star terms Champions League draw "an absolute disgrace"

By Mudeet Arora
90min.com
 5 days ago

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has called the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 draw held in Nyon, Switzerland, "an absolute disgrace". Manchester United were initially drawn with Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 draw held on Monday. However, it was later decided that the draw...

