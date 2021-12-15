Police say smash-and-grab robberies organized with Snapchat, other apps: report

The Los Angeles Police Department is making progress in curtailing a recent series of smash-and-grab robberies at stores and shopping malls in different parts of the city. LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gathered with business leaders at LAPD headquarters on Dec. 2 to announce that 14 arrests have been made in connection with robberies that occurred from Nov. 18-28. He said 11 smash-and-grab robberies were committed during the period by large groups called flash mobs that break into or swarm inside stores and loot merchandise before quickly fleeing. Approximately $338,000 in merchandise was stolen during the robberies, and the suspects caused more than $40,000 in property damage, Moore added.

