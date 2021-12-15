Liz Truss posted a photo wishing people a merry Christmas... 10 days early – and people had thoughts

Liz Truss has just wished the world a merry Christmas - 10 days early - and people have thoughts.

Posting on Twitter, the foreign secretary shared an image in which she is sat on a chair in a tinsel and lights decorated room, with a globe in the background to the left, and a union flag in the background to the right (of course).

She said she wanted to wish people a merry Christmas but people had other ideas.

Some people speculated she may be setting herself up to be the next leader of the Conservative Party in light of Boris Johnson’s... political difficulties.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While others took the opportunity to joke about what she is perhaps best known for - that infamous cheese speech. A disgrace.

As mentioned, some people reminded her that Christmas is in ten days so she was a bit quick off the mark to start tucking into the turkey.

And others reminded her about the campaign to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and asked her what she was doing to make progress regarding her release:

Say what you like about her, we can always trust Truss to be a walking talking meme.