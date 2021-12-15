ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jl07T_0dNMMoJb00

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network.

European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania have called for joint gas buying, a move they say would help shore up supplies. Gas prices surged to record highs in recent months, stoked by factors including high demand and lower-than-expected exports from Russia.

The European Commission has responded by proposing a system by which countries' transmission system operators (TSO) could jointly buy strategic stocks of gas, which could be used in an emergency situation of severe scarcity.

Participation would be voluntary and countries would first need to notify the Commission, sharing details including the volume to be bought, the operating procedures to activate the supply in an emergency, and expected costs and benefits.

EU countries would also need to include storage in their regional assessments of gas supply risks, including relating to foreign ownership of storage infrastructure, under the Commission proposal. If they identify risks, countries should consider measures such as obliging TSOs to buy strategic stocks.

Spanish deputy prime minister Teresa Ribera told reporters on Tuesday that joint rather than individual purchasing could help secure better terms in global gas markets. read more

Officials from some other EU states have said they do not expect their countries to take part in such a scheme.

FOSSIL GAS

The EU executive body's proposal will not take effect in time to combat the gas price spike this winter. It could face months of negotiations between the European Parliament and EU member countries, who must approve the rules and who disagree on the role of gas in the energy transition.

The proposal would require countries' long-term fossil gas contracts to end by 2050, the date by which the EU has pledged to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Fossil gas provides roughly a quarter of EU energy, with 90% of it imported.

To push more low-carbon gases into the grid, TSOs would be required to accept fossil gas with a blend of up to 5% hydrogen from 2025 at cross-country interconnections, while hydrogen network operators would have to cooperate at EU level to help develop a market.

The EU has said its gas use must drop 25% by 2030, from 2015 levels, to meet climate goals and that a shift to locally-produced renewable energy is its long-term defence against supply issues and the volatile price of imported fossil fuels.

Reporting by Kate Abnett; Additional reporting by Belen Carreno; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal up after Saturday drop

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have increased from a sharp drop on Saturday but remain lower than the average seen over the past month, data from German network operator Gascade showed. On Sunday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute.The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace.European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said France is going to ask for a meeting of the EU-U.K. partnership council, a political body meant to handle post-Brexit issues. “We will also ask, in the coming days, the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings for licenses we are entitled to get,” he told reporters after the Elysee meeting.The U.K. licenses are...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Ribera
omahanews.net

Europe's largest emergency gas stockpile hits historic low

Natural gas storage capacity in Germany has dropped below 60% for the first time in years, Sebastian Bleschke, executive director of the German association of underground gas storage operators INES, said. He told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Thursday that the capacity is currently about 59%, which is a "historically low...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gas Prices#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Russia#Eu Countries#The European Commission#Tso#Spanish#The European Parliament
naturalgasworld.com

OMV closes sale of Norwegian oil find as focus shifts to gas

The deal was only announced in late October. Austria's OMV has closed the sale of its 25% interest in the Wisting oil discovery in the Norwegian Barents Sea to Sweden's Lundin Energy for $320mn, as part of a shift in its focus to natural gas, the companies announced on December 17.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
HEALTH
Reuters

Frugal no more: New Dutch government promises to ramp up spending

AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government-in-waiting is promising a break with recent history with its aim to invest heavily in social spending, leaving behind years of austerity in the typically frugal Netherlands. Faced with massive investments needed to secure a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 and helped by ultra...
EUROPE
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spglobal.com

EC unveils legislative proposals to decarbonize EU gas market

The European Commission on Dec. 15 unveiled a package of legislative proposals designed to decarbonize the gas market in Europe, primarily through the phase-out of fossil gas and the uptake of renewable and low-carbon gases, including hydrogen. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU to clamp down on domestic methane emissions from oil and gas

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - EU policymakers proposed legislation on Wednesday to make oil and gas companies report their domestic methane emissions and fix leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, but companies abroad that supply most of Europe's fossil fuels will be largely untouched. Methane is the second biggest cause...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Europe facing record low gas storage by winter's end

OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Europe's gas storage levels could hit record lows by the end of the winter heating season due to an early cold spell and muted Russian flows, Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed, leaving consumers and companies with much higher prices for longer. Gas prices surged this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Minister says Italy has best gas reserves in EU

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy transition minister said on Tuesday that the country was better position in terms of gas supplies this winter than its northern European Union partners. The European Commission is studying introducing a system for EU countries to jointly buy gas on a voluntary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy