Norman Knight: Santa was a Beatles fan

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI guess I should have figured Santa was a Beatles fan. How else do you explain the fact that during this 2021 holiday season, Beatles enthusiasts are offered not one but two opportunities to satisfy our recurring Fab Four fix?. This year we devotees have two more reasons to...

iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
Closer Weekly

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Have a Lifelong Friendship! Check Out Photos of the Pair From The Beatles to Now

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are two of the biggest musicians in the entire world who rose to fame in the iconic British rock group The Beatles. They both went on to have successful solo careers when the band went their separate ways in 1970. After everything Paul and Ringo have been through together, they have a friendship that will last a lifetime.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

John Travolta wows fans with Santa Claus appearance

John Travolta has made fans' Christmas after sharing a brilliant new commercial for Capital One in which he starred as Santa Claus. Joined by Samuel L. Jackson, John stars as Santa who is doing his Christmas shopping for his elves and looking for online coupons to get a deal on the 145 million gifts in his cart.
CELEBRITIES
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ through Paul McCartney’s eyes

There’s a moment in the third and final episode of director Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary on Disney+ that sums up Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s relationship in 1969. Paul sits at the piano. He plays “Strawberry Fields Forever,” which was distributed alongside “Penny Lane” as a double...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

Watch Paul McCartney Write "Get Back" While Waiting for John Lennon

One of the appeals of Peter Jackson's eight-hour Beatles music documentary Get Back is that it gives fans a chance to see the band's legendary members as real people. The miniseries follows the making of the 1970 album Let It Be (which had the working title Get Back), and much of the runtime is dedicated to the musicians bickering, goofing off, and taking breaks for toast and tea. But between the humanizing moments in the special, there are scenes that remind the viewer why The Beatles are still regarded as rock royalty. This clip of Paul McCartney composing "Get Back" off the top of his head shows the level of talent the band had.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

Peter Jackson s Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.A few notes from one fanatic: A MOMENT'S NOTICE“Get Back” closely follows the band in January 1969 as it hurries to record an album and plan a concert for an...
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is a gift for any Beatles fan

Directed by New Zealander Peter Jackson (“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”), “The Beatles: Get Back” uses the best pieces of footage from 50 years ago and invites the viewer into the studio with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr for the three weeks the band spent recording and finishing their album Let It Be. The three-part documentary miniseries begins with a short history of the band, later spending the bulk of its time in the studio where they rehearse, dance to and record the songs later featured on Let It Be and Abbey Road.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Tony Norman: The long and winding Beatles documentary we've all been waiting for

The Beatles have always been a hard act to follow. Director Peter Jackson's three part documentary "Get Back" makes it clear that they'll remain an impossible act to follow until our species gets around to making another leap in consciousness. If you're a fan, prepare to have all your theories...
MOVIES
lasvegasmagazine.com

'The Beatles LOVE' brings music to new fans

The minute you hear an a cappella version of the famous Abbey Road song “Because,” as acrobats slowly climb ropes, you immediately feel part of a magical world at The Beatles LOVE. Yes, we’ve all heard the music of the Fab Four before, but never quite like this; everything from the classic canon has been remastered and remixed, giving each singular song a new life, and the visuals Cirque du Soleil offers up along with them creates a mesmerizing experience.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles' 50 greatest guitar songs

Ironically, while the Beatles were breaking apart in 1969, George Harrison was coming into his own as a songwriter and guitarist. His Abbey Road contribution Something is among his finest songs, and his guitar playing here and throughout the album is masterful. Harrison’s mellifluous lead lines, in particular, are more...
MUSIC
The Ringer

Five Lingering Questions About ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

I’ve had a hard time putting The Beatles: Get Back behind me, and not only because it’s eight hours long. Almost three weeks after the docuseries’ debut on Disney+, a piece of me is still stuck in 1969. Get Back’s got a hold on me partly because the Beatles, in addition to having many other virtues, were a really great hang. Their charisma and rapport can’t be separated from their recordings—the former influenced the latter—but their appealing (if partly performative) public personas have almost as much to do with their undimmed legend as with the music they made. When soon-to-be Beatles manager Brian Epstein watched the band perform for the first time in 1961, he was struck not just by their appearance and sound but by their sense of humor and “personal charm.” Even though the band was approaching the precipice when it made Let It Be, Get Back is bursting with Beatles allure. (Note: I know some of you must be sick of hearing and reading about the Beatles by now. Give it a few centuries for the fuss to die down.)
MUSIC
Primetimer

The Beatles: Get Back is really a documentary about friendship and how people change

Peter Jackson's docuseries understands something simple, obvious, yet overlooked, says Jeremy Gordon. "There’s a much lauded, more obvious truth uncovered in Jackson’s extended edition: The Beatles were not actually at constant wit’s end, but friendly all along," says Gordon. "They bickered a lot, and some of the rehearsals seemed to go nowhere, and everyone got pissy with Paul (who definitely deserved it), but for the most part they come off like what they were: lifelong pals with a profound and irreplicable intimacy, who were nonetheless a little testy with each other. Not unlike your friend group, perhaps, except none of your homies wrote 'Hey Jude.' What it also reveals — through the power of footage that appears continuous but of course has been edited to privilege Jackson’s perspective — is why the Beatles were always designed to break up. You can imagine a timeline where Phil Spector doesn’t ruin Let It Be with his goopy orchestration, and the band doesn’t enter a disastrous financial partnership with scheming manager Allen Klein. But just as the Lennon-McCartney partnership animated their success, the sway it holds in Get Back over every other facet of their existence forecasts their eventual dissolution. Best mates since their teen years, John and Paul’s friendship is a familiar stew of shared intimacies (John and Paul patiently working out a song as they stand face to face), jealousies (Paul jockeying for John’s attention when Yoko is around), passions (the visible joy they derive from performing together), and above all inside jokes they still fall back into, even during this uneasy time. One of my favorite scenes is when they run through the pastoral buddy jaunt 'Two of Us' for what feels like the hundredth time, only this time they adopt stupid German accents through gritted teeth and bug out their eyes like Muppets. It’s bizarrely sweet, and they also look like f*cking dorks, which is a funny thing to say about the two most famous musicians in the world at that point in time." There is one scene, says Gordon, that "made me think about every attempt I’ve ever made at rationalizing the demise of a friendship I’d hitherto considered to be bronzed for all eternity, and the thousands of invisible nuances the mind can invent when the truth is embarrassingly simple: People change, and that change is neither good nor bad, only a natural byproduct of our unfortunate shackling to the linear progression of time. The way Jackson chooses to linger on Paul’s watery eyes is emotionally effective filmmaking, but it also underscores how he’s conceived of friendship throughout his career: as a powerful bonding force that almost borders on lust. Just as Juliet and Pauline fall into a murderously intimate death spiral in Heavenly Creatures, and Samwise Gamgee subjugates his entire identity in service of getting Frodo to Mordor in The Lord of the Rings, so is Paul obviously willing to do anything to make John stay."
ENTERTAINMENT

