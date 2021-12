CEO & Founder of Nida Leard Consulting & Coaching. I help coaches, consultants and experts reinvent, innovate and become a category of one. In the last five years, the expert-based business world has been crowded with more of the same thing. Creating something that already exists in the market is easy and feels safe but it is exactly what has trapped the majority of entrepreneurs in the “commodity” category. When you become another brand providing the same service as others, you are forced to compete on price and can lose control of your profit margin. What you want to do is create a unique solution that solves an important problem for your clients and customers. It all starts with differentiating your business.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO