ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German auction agrees terms to close 533 MW of coal power

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany has agreed terms with utilities to close down 533 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired power generation, its network regulator said on Wednesday, as the country moves to cleaner energy.

Germany has pledged to ideally abandon coal by 2030 and achieve a mostly carbon-free energy system by 2050, while trying to lessen the impact on utilities, regions, employment and the budget.

Under a series of tenders between 2020 and 2027, operators are asked to declare at which price they would be prepared to shut their coal plants in return for funds to offset some of their losses.

After 2027, compensation will no longer be available.

The regulator sets a maximum price per MW of capacity to cap the public sector bill.

The ultimate price takes into account bidders' offers and the CO2 emissions of the plants in question.

The plants identified in the latest auction - which earmarks supply to go offline by May 22, 2023 - includes Uniper's (UN01.DE) Staudinger 5 hard coal plant of 510 MW and two small units operated by food producer Pfeifer & Langen.

Bids had ranged between 75,000 and 116,000 euros per MW, the latter being the maximum the regulator had allowed.

Wednesday's was the fourth auction held and the next one will take place on March 1, 2022.

Under the rules, if power grid operators object to the move and demand that system-relevant plants stay open, they will be moved to standby operations and support networks during bottlenecks in return for a fee.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

China accelerates deployment of hydrogen energy

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles will be in operation during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. Late last month, the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) launched a 20,000-tonnes-per-year green hydrogen plant in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Greece plans more relief for homes and businesses hit by energy costs

ATHENS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Greece will provide further financial relief to households, businesses and farmers facing higher outgoings due to surging energy prices, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday. Natural gas prices have hit record highs in recent months, with energy demand outpacing supply as global economies recover...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Standby Power#Power Plants#Power Grid#Coal Plants#German#Uniper#Pfeifer Langen#Mw
Cosmos

Winded: what becomes of decommissioned wind turbines?

In October 1993, Australia’s first commercial wind farm of note was constructed at Ten Mile Lagoon, west of Esperance, Western Australia. Twenty-eight years on, with wind now generating around 10% of Australia’s total electricity and 35% of its clean energy, Ten Mile Lagoon’s nine turbines are spinning towards the end of their working life, which is typically estimated at about 30 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

28% Of U.S. Coal Power Plants Plan To Retire By 2035

Although coal-fired power plants have no mandatory retirement age, power plant owners and operators have reported to EIA that they plan to retire 28%, or 59 gigawatts (GW), of the coal-fired capacity currently operating in the United States by 2035. As of September 2021, 212 GW of utility-scale coal-fired electric-generating capacity was operating in the United States, most of which was built in the 1970s and 1980s, according to our Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
eenews.net

German villages in path of coal mine turn into ghost towns

KEYENBERG, Germany — This pastoral village in the west of Europe’s economic powerhouse has been preparing for a death caused by coal. Tidy brick homes and old farmhouses stand vacant and shuttered. A long glass case in the deserted butcher shop is empty. The only business that remains is the local bakery, which has decorated its window for Christmas despite being open just half the week.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia plans to convert coal power stations to hydrogen plants

An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

German Coalition Government Pledges More Renewables, Hedges on Faster Coal Exit

An agreement reached by Germany’s new three-way coalition of the Social Democratic (SDP), Green, and Free Democratic (FDP) parties commits to phase out coal earlier than previously planned and increase the country’s renewable energy capacity. “They have agreed to double Germany’s solar target to 200 gigawatts by 2030,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Fluor Rises As NuScale Power Agrees on SPAC Deal

Investing.com — Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rose 9% Tuesday after NuScale Power agreed to go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SV). A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, is a listed shell company that aims to merge...
STOCKS
UPI News

Green Party formally agrees to join German coalition

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The new German government took another step forward Monday when the Green Party announced it would be a part of a coalition with the Social Democrats and Free Democrats. While a deal between the two center-left parties, the Greens and Social Democrats and the pro-business Free...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy