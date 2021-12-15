ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer: Why Is Russia's Putin So Focused on Ukraine?

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons why...

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
World War III?

I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
What will Russia do if US/NATO shoots down its security proposals

Russia submitted two documents last week to the United States as an offer of long-term security guarantees ? a draft US-Russia treaty and an agreement with NATO. They are written in a language that borders on ultimatum. That's according to Moscow's leading foreign policy expert, Fyodor Lukyanov, who is considered...
German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) – NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance’s military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack. On Friday, Moscow set...
Russia says its proposals can fix relations with U.S. -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s relations with the United States have not hit their lowest point yet and security proposals Moscow has made can help ease tensions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Saturday. Russia said here on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO...
Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
