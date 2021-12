Adam Hunt breezed through Boris Krcmar in a 3-0 win to open up his PDC World Darts Championship campaign. "More straight forward than I thought it was going to be. I thought it was going to be a lot more tougher than that but obviously I did the right things at the right times in the first two sets. You can't complain at 3-0 can you," said Hunt post match.

