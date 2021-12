The fog was a bit stubborn to break away from for portions of the valley today. Those that had the chance to see the sunshine saw temperatures approach 50 degrees while those in the fog, barely reached the mid-40s. We could see a similar situation develop tonight and tomorrow as the fog makes its return. It will be dense and possibly widespread. Tomorrow's temperatures will be determined by how quickly the fog can lift and dissipate. The earlier the fog breaks down, the higher the temperatures will be/ or the better the chances will be of reaching the low 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO