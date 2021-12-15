ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Germany's COVID vaccine deliveries to drop sharply in Q1 -ministry

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine deliveries into Germany will drop sharply in the first quarter of next year, the health ministry said on Wednesday, denying a report that the shortfall would reach 60 million doses.

Business Insider earlier reported that figure, citing government calculations that followed a meeting of regional health ministers on Tuesday.

The shortfall, which threatens to undermine the country’s attempt to control a rapidly spreading fourth wave of infections, covers first, second and boosters shots.

Part of the reason for the lower rate of early 2022 vaccine deliveries is that some have been brought forward to December, a health ministry spokesperson said, without giving a figure for expected supplies during the first quarter.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said not enough vaccines had been ordered, Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek earlier told Reuters and other media.

Lauterbach promised to contact manufacturers BioNtech-Pfizer and Moderna, as well as other countries, to procure more doses, news magazine Der Spiegel reported.

After a slow start during 2020, the pace of Germany’s vaccination programme stepped up during the early part of 2021.

But it has since stagnated again, held back by cumbersome bureaucracy, healthcare staff shortages, an aged and immobile population and a prominent anti-vaxxer movement.

The country’s immunisation rates, with nearly 70% of the population double-jabbed and 26% having received a booster shot, are among the lowest in Western Europe.

