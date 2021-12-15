ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, OH

Happy birthday Bloody Mary! Paris bar marks cocktail’s 100th

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jq7aH_0dNMKFpY00

PARIS (AP) — Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Bloody Mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented in the iconic watering hole in 1921.

The centenary events this week bring a welcome respite from winter gloom and spreading worries about the omicron coronavirus variant.

Man plays melody on piano in home destroyed by storms

The bar is carefully checking COVID-19 health passes as visitors from Australia, Egypt and beyond gather to sample the famed drink at Harry’s, whose patrons over the past century have included writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Franz-Arthur MacElhone, great-grandson of bar founder Harry MacElhone, recounted different legends around the reason for the drink’s name. According to Harry’s Bar history, bartender Fernand Petiot invented the drink and the recipe was first published in a book called “Harry’s ABC of Cocktails” in 1921.

‘The Voice’: Ohio’s Girl Named Tom, other artists react to final performance

Bartender Dante Agnelli demonstrated the technique for making the drink, ingredient by ingredient: Salt and pepper, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and vodka, tomato juice.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Paris, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
WDTN

RMHC asks for toy shop donations, wrapping supplies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ronald McDonald House is helping families find holiday cheer, but they need your help. This year, part of the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton has been transformed into a toy shop for families to pick out gifts for their children for free. The shop is stocked with toys for kids […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
Ernest Hemingway
WDTN

Blood drive: Wear your ugliest holiday sweater

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Community Blood Center is hosting an “Ugly Holiday Sweater” Blood Drive on Dec. 17. The blood drive will be held from 7 am to 4 pm at 349 S. Main St., according to the Community Blood Center. The Community Blood Center said to put on your ugly holiday sweater […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton businesses see support on final Saturday before Christmas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The final Saturday before Christmas is dubbed “Super Saturday” and shoppers in the Miami Valley were out in full force. Small business owners said they noticed increased support during the holiday rush. “We’ve had a lot of customers yesterday and today kinda getting some last-minute shopping in,” Vidia’s Closet owner Davia […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Cocktails#Food Drink#Ap#Tabasco#Worcestershire#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

118th anniversary of flight: How Ohio and North Carolina are jointly celebrating

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a longstanding “aviation rivalry,” partners in Ohio and North Carolina are celebrating the 118th anniversary of flight with the official launch of WrightRoute.org as well as a joint live stream on Dec. 17. Over the past year, the National Aviation Heritage Area, Outer Banks Forever and First Flight Society have […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
WDTN

Deputies hand out holiday cheer to kids

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson Garage assembled and donated boxes full of colorful treat bags. Each bag is filled with candy and a coloring book for kids to enjoy.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy