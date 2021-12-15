7 expert financial tips to help parents of college-bound students get ready for 2022

As students wrap up the calendar year and fall semester, it’s not too soon to think about the next academic year — that is, the 2022-23 school term. The new free application for federal student aid, known as FAFSA, opened in October. According to SCCC Financial Aid Loan Specialist Faye Zimmerman, starting early is always a good idea.“Our office starts awarding scholarships and other funds in late January, early February for the following school year,” she said. “With federal grants, like the Pell grant, the amount varies based on income but it’s also important to fill out the FAFSA if you plan to take out student loans.

