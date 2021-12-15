ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OJ Simpson 'completely free' after parole ends

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO.J. Simpson is a "completely free man". The former NFL star had been on parole since...

www.sanfordherald.com

Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
It has been nearly a decade since Chad Johnson was arrested for physically assaulting ex-wife Evelyn Lozada, but he continues to be haunted by the incident. The former NFL star would go on to serve out 12 months probation in connection with the case, but his professional football career never quite recovered after Johnson was released from the Miami Dolphins following the assault.
Coroner Released Details About Woman Killed in Crash With Henry Ruggs III

The woman who died in a car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III burned to death, according to Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse. Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, "died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision" in Las Vegas on November 2, according to a statement from Rouse obtained by ESPN through a county spokesperson on Tuesday.
CBS’ “Blue Bloods” is currently on hiatus until the new year. Here’s why you won’t be receiving new episodes until January 2022. We have some sad news for “Blue Bloods” fans. The CBS drama is not airing any new episodes until January 7, 2022. The series is opting out of airing a holiday special this year, which is disappointing to many viewers.
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Critically Injured in Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, posted an Instagram “RIP” message in the early morning hours Sunday, although there has been no official confirmation of reports that Drakeo succumbed to his injuries. TMZ also reported that multiple sources said Drakeo had died. A backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m., and a victim was taken to the hospital in...
Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28

Drakeo The Ruler, a rapper famous on the California hip hop scene, died at the age of 28 after being stabbed in a fight near a concert in Los Angeles. Drakeo The Ruler has tragically died at the age of 28 after being stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on December 18. The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, had reportedly performed at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” concert, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also scheduled to appear. After paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40pm, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Renee Felice Smith is Getting ‘Subtle Signs from the Universe’

We bring you a daily musing from NCIS: Los Angeles alum Renee Felice Smith. She’s definitely on quirky brand with this one. The actress who played fan-favorite Nell Jones has a way of spotting those “make you go hmmm” moments in the most unusual spots. She played an intelligence analyst on NCIS: Los Angeles. And she pointed out something that the cosmos may be telling her. She found such wisdom in a benign, blinking highway sign.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.
OJ Simpson a free man after parole ends: police

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said Tuesday. Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February. "The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith said. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served."
