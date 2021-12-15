ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fla. man and woman arrested in Raleigh on trafficking, child sex crime charges

 3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Two Florida residents are in the Wake County jail, each under a $2 million dollar bond, for charges related to holding a...

callinguout
3d ago

Guess that business plan didn’t work!! Could of went to work with someone a little smarter! Bring out the Firing squad!!

3d ago

Castrate the man! Fix the woman so she can’t have sex. Never let them out of jail!

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

