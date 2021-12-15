Fla. man and woman arrested in Raleigh on trafficking, child sex crime charges

Durham, N.C. — One of the teens wounded in a Monday shooting in Durham has to learn how to walk all over again because of her injuries, her father said Friday. A bullet hit Mya Pryor, 17, in the spine, Elijah Pryor said. She was taken to Duke University Hospital for treatment, and he said she is recovering in "a secure location."

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO