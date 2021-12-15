Joe Russo: Tom Holland is the soul of the MCU

Christmas arrives a week early this year for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, in particular, its friendly neighborhood web-slinger, as Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021. The third solo joint for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker finds Spidey looking to conceal his outed secret identity by any means necessary, and when Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) efforts to do so go terribly awry, Peter faces off against classic villains from far-flung universes. To celebrate the release of the new film, stars Holland, Zendaya (MJ), and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) sit down to talk about the journey of their characters, from the first time Holland learned he would be Marvel’s new Spider-Man to his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War and his first time trying on the suit (we won’t spoil what he compared it to; it’s… private). Zendaya and Batalon also discuss what it’s like to be a part of the franchise, traveling the world with friends and running from explosions, and what some of their favorite moments throughout the series have been.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO