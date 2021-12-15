ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Joe Russo: Tom Holland is the soul of the MCU

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Russo says that Tom Holland has taken over as the "soul" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Person
Tom Holland
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Being Named Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Replacement

Joe Russo anointed the Spider-Man actor as Iron Man's true successor. Robert Downey Jr.'s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the billion-dollar franchise, myself included but there's also no doubt in everyone's mind that the MCU is also in the process of finding the next guy who will lead the franchise into the next decade. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which hero should replace Tony Stark not only as the de facto leader of the Avengers but also as the face of the franchise with names like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel all being part of the conversation.
MOVIES
Bradford Era

Tom Holland: Zendaya is 'shoulder to cry on'

While promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya talk about the future of the web-slinger and their close relationship. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7397152e54aa4004add620fe4d100c57.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer with Henry Cavill

Tom Holland and Henry Cavill might be playing some Warhammer together. The action movie stars shared an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which Cavill explained his hobby, and Holland seemed all for it. During Cavill’s turn to be interviewed by Norton, the host brings up his enjoyment of...
CELEBRITIES
#Soul#Mcu#Film Star#Spider Man
Den of Geek

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Introduces ‘Raimi Camera’ Style in MCU

Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon grew up with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. How could they not? Each actor was at the perfect age of either five or six when the 2002 Spidey movie came out—a game-changing event which featured Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. And the future No Way Home actors were only a few years older when Alfred Molina made his debut as the dastardly Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 in 2004.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sony Clarifies That Tom Holland's Spider-Man Isn't Done In The MCU

Another day, another attempt to clear up the messy and confusing environment that the character of Spider-Man finds himself in these days. A lesser writer than I would probably say he's helplessly caught in a web of convoluted, sometimes even contradictory corporate legal strictures ... thankfully, I'm above those sorts of puns!
MOVIES
NME

Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in new biopic

Tom Holland has revealed he will be playing legendary performer Fred Astaire in a new biopic. The Spider-Man actor confirmed the casting after producer Amy Pascal told GQ that she was eying up the star to portray the dancing icon. Speaking to the Associated Press, Holland said: “I am playing...
CELEBRITIES
Rottentomatoes.com

An Oral History of the MCU's Spider-Man with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon

Christmas arrives a week early this year for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, in particular, its friendly neighborhood web-slinger, as Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021. The third solo joint for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker finds Spidey looking to conceal his outed secret identity by any means necessary, and when Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) efforts to do so go terribly awry, Peter faces off against classic villains from far-flung universes. To celebrate the release of the new film, stars Holland, Zendaya (MJ), and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) sit down to talk about the journey of their characters, from the first time Holland learned he would be Marvel’s new Spider-Man to his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War and his first time trying on the suit (we won’t spoil what he compared it to; it’s… private). Zendaya and Batalon also discuss what it’s like to be a part of the franchise, traveling the world with friends and running from explosions, and what some of their favorite moments throughout the series have been.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Tom Holland Reveals Which MCU Heroes Spider-Man Could Team Up With Next

One of the best things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seeing unexpected combinations of heroes team up with one another. Back in the day, most superhero movies were entirely insular affairs. Today? We can see Iron Man bickering with Doctor Strange, or watch Thor go on a cosmic adventure with Hulk. It's the stuff of dreams. Incredibly nerdy dreams.
MOVIES

