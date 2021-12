We might’ve already crowned our breakout artist of the year, but don’t think for a second that Bleu Clair’s name wasn’t brought up in our original reflection on who it should be. Not to restate the obvious but 2021 has amounted to nothing short of a career-defining run for an artist we believed was on the cusp of greatness when adding him to Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021, and Bleu Clair is putting the final touches on a historic 12-month period that’s seen him travel across North America and make his awaited festival debut at EDC Las Vegas in between one superlative release after the next. And as if Bleu Clair’s year wasn’t already overflowing with win upon win, he’s now toppling on what may be the biggest one of them all, delivering his most expansive body of work to date, Prelude.

