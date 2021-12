Update 1.36 has arrived for The Division 2, and here’s the full list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. The Division 2 is bringing the holiday spirit in this update, now some enemies from previous events are back dropping some holiday-themed rewards. Now the Santa Hunter is back. If you want to get a Santa Mask going to the Summit penthouse will get you closer to getting one. Here’s everything new with The Division 2 update 1.36.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO