Adventure bikes have a habit of adhering to the ” form follows function ” rule a little too closely. Sure, they often perform brilliantly and your uncle certainly doesn’t care what they look like, but not all of us are so accepting of drab design. Ducati teased us with their off-road concept at EICMA in 2019, but no one expected to actually see a production version, let alone it looking anything like the concept. But, only two years later, Ducati has revealed the DesertX, and it might just be the coolest looking adventure bike we’ve ever seen.

