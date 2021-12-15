Zlink wireless Android Auto

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Apple gift card, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, Bluetooth speakers, more
Earlier this week, after more than a month of testing, Apple released iOS 15.2 to the general public. The update added several long-awaited new features to the iPhone, including the Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report, Digital Legacy, and macro photo control for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Of course, many of the most useful features in iOS updates are not highlighted in Apple’s release notes. For example, after you download and install iOS 15.2 on your iPhone, you will now have the ability to...
Comments / 0