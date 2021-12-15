ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

26-Year-Old Driver In Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Light Pole In Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in critical condition after his car crashed into a light pole in Wrigleyville.

Chicago police said the crash took place just after 2 a.m. near Addison and Clark streets.

The 26-year-old driver is in critical condition.

