Children with special needs return to Greenwich ballet program following height of pandemic

Children with special needs returned to taking part in a ballet program in Greenwich following the height of the pandemic.

The YWCA on East Putnam Avenue hosts the program.

Director Kim Hamilton says the program is inclusive to children with muscle disorders, down syndrome, and autism.

"Everyone can dance, it's for everyone," Hamilton says.

The adaptive dance program began in 2015 for the specific age group 12 to 18, and it wasn't until 2019 when the program expanded to allow ages 5 to 11.

The dance instructors donate their time. The Greenwich YWCA donates the studio space.

For program information and registration, email adaptivedancegreenwich@gmail.com or click here .

