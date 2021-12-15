ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Children with special needs return to Greenwich ballet program following height of pandemic

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1v4y_0dNMHlm300

Children with special needs returned to taking part in a ballet program in Greenwich following the height of the pandemic.

The YWCA on East Putnam Avenue hosts the program.

Director Kim Hamilton says the program is inclusive to children with muscle disorders, down syndrome, and autism.

"Everyone can dance, it's for everyone," Hamilton says.

The adaptive dance program began in 2015 for the specific age group 12 to 18, and it wasn't until 2019 when the program expanded to allow ages 5 to 11.

The dance instructors donate their time. The Greenwich YWCA donates the studio space.

For program information and registration, email adaptivedancegreenwich@gmail.com or click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, NY
Greenwich, NY
Health
City
Hamilton, NY
Greenwich, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet#Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
News 12

News 12

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy